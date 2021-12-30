Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

NYSE KMB opened at $141.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

