Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

