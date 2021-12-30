KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $46,123.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Max Bouthillette sold 14,975 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $46,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KLXE stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.07. 249,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,530. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.26.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 83,461 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55,099 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

