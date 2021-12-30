Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 1,170 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $86.42 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

