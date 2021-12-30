Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,474,050 shares valued at $68,786,749. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.