Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.75 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $120.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.99 and a 200-day moving average of $115.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

