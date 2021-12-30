Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $744,813.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

PRMW opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.31 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.