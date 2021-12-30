Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 6,550 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,901 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $128,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $355,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,237. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

EA stock opened at $133.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

