Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $86.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.26. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $141.00.

