Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 4,640 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RING. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 565,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 49,634 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000.

Shares of RING stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $33.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

