Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $314.13

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $314.13 and last traded at $312.91, with a volume of 1132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.67.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.77 and a 200-day moving average of $288.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

