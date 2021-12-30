Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LABP. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.

Shares of LABP stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,391 shares of company stock worth $1,949,607.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 660.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

