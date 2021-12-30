Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 25,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 140,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. Its projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

