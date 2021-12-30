Larson Financial Group LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 1,997.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.