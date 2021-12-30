Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.