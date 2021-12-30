Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.01 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

