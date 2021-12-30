Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 275,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,848,410 shares.The stock last traded at $38.05 and had previously closed at $37.87.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

