Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio Sells 27,699 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total value of C$4,067,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$637,182.15.

Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04.

CM stock traded down C$0.43 on Thursday, reaching C$147.47. 1,146,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,688. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$107.44 and a one year high of C$152.87. The company has a market cap of C$66.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$146.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$145.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$164.02.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.