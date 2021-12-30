Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.231 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.31% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $39,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

