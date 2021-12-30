Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall Sells 14,100 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,615,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $142,357,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $37,925,458,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1,233.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 901,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,254,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 487,684 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

