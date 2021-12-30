Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. 8,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 18,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.