LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $28.80 million and approximately $33,758.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00042477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007050 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,074,126,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,226,403 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

