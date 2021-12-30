Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $46,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 106.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $401.30. 171,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,864,938. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.34 and its 200-day moving average is $374.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

