Lincoln National Corp Has $9.90 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YCG LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 131,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.0% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 20,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.06. The company had a trading volume of 109,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,925,832. The company has a market capitalization of $957.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,963 shares of company stock valued at $341,966,906. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.