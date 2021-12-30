Lincoln National Corp Invests $7.71 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 297,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,133,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $818,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,842,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.07. 352,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,375. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.13.

