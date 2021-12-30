Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.16. The company had a trading volume of 37,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,071. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $135.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

