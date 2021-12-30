Lindsay (LNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lindsay stock opened at $153.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $123.68 and a twelve month high of $179.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lindsay by 92.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lindsay by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lindsay by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

