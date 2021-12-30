LINKA (LINKA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $62.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $62.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006985 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.