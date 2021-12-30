Litecoin Price Reaches $147.78 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and approximately $908.94 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $147.78 or 0.00313137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,306,645 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

