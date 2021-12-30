Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. However, aggressive investment in retail point of sale marketing along with increased promotional spending and industry-wide elevated component costs might weigh on its near-term profitability. Weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $76.70 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

