LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,469,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $50,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $191,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

