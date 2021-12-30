LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,646,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,250 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Avaya were worth $32,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,481,000 after buying an additional 1,275,951 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 77.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after buying an additional 3,504,405 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 7.0% during the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,760,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,257,000 after buying an additional 180,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 84.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,445,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after buying an additional 1,116,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -73.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

