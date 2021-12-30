LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $30,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $96.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

