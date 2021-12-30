Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stake Cut by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

