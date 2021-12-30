Mark Keith Holdsworth Acquires 3,014 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $22,996.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.82 on Thursday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

