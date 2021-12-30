Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Markel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Markel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Markel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,239.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,261.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,241.97. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $942.44 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

