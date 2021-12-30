Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.