Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 477 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $647.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $632.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

