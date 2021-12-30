Mather Group LLC. Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71,036 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97.

