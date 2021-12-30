Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

