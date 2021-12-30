Mather Group LLC. Sells 191 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SAP were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SAP by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,406,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,427,000. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

NYSE SAP opened at $140.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average of $142.33. The company has a market cap of $172.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

