Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,993 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

BBD stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

