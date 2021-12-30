Mather Group LLC. Sells 955 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.