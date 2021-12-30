MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $647,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,068. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 812,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 698.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.