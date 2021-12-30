McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in McKesson were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

MCK stock opened at $248.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.61. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $250.34.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

