Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $0.36

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Mdex has a market cap of $299.67 million and $7.19 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057017 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.22 or 0.07861084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00075590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,051.40 or 0.99690805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 821,085,056 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.