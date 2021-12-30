Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

MDT opened at $104.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.00. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

