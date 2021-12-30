Megacoin Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $188,569.54 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00311894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,795,562 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.