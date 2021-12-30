Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0218 on Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $651,055.33 and $723.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.41 or 0.00281585 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003441 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015444 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

