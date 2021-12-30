Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Brokerages expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to announce sales of $70.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.50 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $92.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $292.50 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 123,937 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 128,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,026 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. 7,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,372. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

